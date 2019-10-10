Arla Jean Ehrhart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arla Jean Ehrhart, 79, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born, August 12, 1940, in Salineville.

Arla was a 1958 graduate of Salineville High School.

She was a member of the Upper Room Fellowship in Columbiana and West Point Lions Club.

She retired from Farmers National Bank in 2007 and had worked at PNC Bank, Florida Federal Savings Bank and Crane Deming, as a secretary. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, John Ehrhart, whom she married June 4, 1960; a daughter, Connie (Eugene) Phillips of Bartow, Florida; a son, Eric (Susan) Ehrhart of Bartow, Florida; daughters, Becky (David) Osborn of Salem and Sarah Vineyard of Barberton; ten grandchildren, Jillian (Terry) Capper, Erin Ehrhart, Josh (Megan) Osborn, Katie (Zach) King, Jonathan (Alisa) Osborn, Kristen Osborn, Makayla Osborn, Matthew Vineyard Daniel Vineyard, Madeline Vineyard and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah (Brown) Fanelli; her stepfather, Frank Fanelli; infant son, Kirk Patrick Ehrhart; brother, Joseph Fanelli; infant grandson, Stephen Osborn and infant great-granddaughter, Finley Osborn.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Salem Regional Medical Center in Tower 3 and Community Hospice for their excellent care.

