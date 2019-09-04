Antoinette “Tanny” M. Cannell, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Tanny” M. Cannell, age 87 died at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2019 at her home.

She was born February 15, 1932 in Austintown, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Sinchak) Ledinko.

Tanny was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a 1950 graduate of Fitch High School where she was valedictorian.

She enjoyed singing, dancing, art, reading and writing poetry. Tanny loved her cats.

Survivors include her husband, John M. Cannell whom she married July 7, 1956; a son, Mark J. (Angie) Cannell of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; a daughter, Pia M. Cannell of King, North Carolina; a sister, Florence Connors of Austintown and five grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a son, John M. Cannell, Jr. and a brother, Edward Ledinko also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to All Caring Hospice, Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties and the Salvation Army of Salem.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.