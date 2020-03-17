Anthony Pucci, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Pucci, age 69, died at 2:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Colonial Gardens Guest House in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was born February 4, 1951 in Salem, son of Anna (Lisi) Pucci and the late Ugo Pucci.

Anthony was Catholic by faith.

He was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School and a 1974 graduate of Kent State University.

Anthony was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his mother of Salem; a sister, Maria Teresa Pucci of Salem and a brother, Oscar Pucci of Boardman.

Besides his father, a son, Richard Anthony Pucci and a brother, Richard Pucci also preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held Friday, March 19, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

