Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 210 active closings. Click for more details.

Anthony Pucci, Salem, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

March 13, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Pucci, age 69, died at 2:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Colonial Gardens Guest House in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was born February 4, 1951 in Salem, son of Anna (Lisi) Pucci and the late Ugo Pucci.

Anthony was Catholic by faith.

He was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School and a 1974 graduate of Kent State University.

Anthony was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his mother of Salem; a sister, Maria Teresa Pucci of Salem and a brother, Oscar Pucci of Boardman.

Besides his father, a son, Richard Anthony Pucci and a brother, Richard Pucci also preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held Friday, March 19, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Anthony’s family, please visit our floral section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com