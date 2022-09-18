LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony E. Smith, 63, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born September 21, 1958, in Salem, son of Paul L. and Judith (Taylor) Smith. Anthony was a life long area resident.

He was a 1977 graduate of United Local High School.

Anthony served as a security specialist in the United States Air Force.

He worked as a laborer at PCC Air Foils of Minerva for 16 years, retiring in July 2021.

Tony attended Damascus Friends Church.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder. Tony was a great animal lover. He was known for his generosity and love for everyone. He was a loving husband, father and son.

Survivors include his parents, Paul and Judy Smith of Hanoverton; wife, Connie Smith, whom he married May 11, 1991; daughters, Angela Smith (Dan Shafer) of Salem, Marcia Smith of Negley and Elizabeth Smith of Findlay; siblings, Lisa (Dave) Schwartz, Steven (Marlana) Smith, Shelly (Scott) Martin, Curtis (Patricia) Ferguson, Corinne (Robert) Gibson, Christie Hattery and Cindy Ferguson; grandchildren, Jerrianna and C. J.; great-granddaughter, Jhene; numerous nieces and nephews and beloved dogs, Jordy and Charlie.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Lowe officiating. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winona Friends Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 33, Winona, OH 44493.

In honor and celebration of Tony’s life, we welcome you to represent one of his favorite teams; Green Bay Packers, University of Michigan or the Detroit Tigers with your attire.

