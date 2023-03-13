SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Dominic Martinelli passed away in his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Born in Salem on September 14, 1929, to Emilio and Anna (Iannani) Martinelli, Tony was a proud Salem resident for most of his life.

As a star athlete, he assisted the Quakers to many victories, making the All-Ohio teams in basketball and football before graduating in 1947. He attended Miami University before serving his country as a soldier in the United States Army.

During his military service, Tony fell head-over-heels for a blue-eyed girl from Minnesota named Frances Swanson. They married, moved back to Salem, and built a life together.

Tony was a life-long member of the Italian American Club, St. Paul Church, and UAW Local 1112.

After a career as a tool and die maker, Tony retired from General Motors in 1993.

He and Frannie spent their days golfing, dancing and enjoying life to the fullest. The home they built was always filled with family, friends, laughter and love.

Tony is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances and siblings, Louis, Aurora and Matilda.

He is survived by his children, James, Peter, Mary Beth, Susan, Anthony Gary and Gayle; grandchildren, Matthew, Kelly, Jack, Amber, Julie, Shawn and Deanna; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many people who have helped care for Tony in the last few years. Special thanks to caregivers, Bob, Michele, Janet, Bethany, Shirley, Pat, Diane, Jessie and Martha. The support of Ohio Living Hospice and Visiting Angels has also been appreciated.

Calling hours will be from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Thurs., March 16, 2023 at Stark Memorial. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

If unable to attend, send a complimentary “Hugs from Home” at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Anthony’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony D Martinelli, please visit our floral store.