SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Elizabeth Kneifel, 71, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on October 22, 1950 in Salem, the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Peeples) Kneifel.

Annie was a 1968 graduate of Salem High School.

She was the office manager and devoted employee at Ort Furniture for 47 years.

She loved the ocean, animals, reading, especially her friends and family. Not everyone got Annie’s sense of humor, but those that did were truly blessed.

Survivors include one sister, Amy McLaughlin of Salem; one niece, Tracy (Ronnie) Kozar of Salem; two great-nephews; one great-niece and one great-great-nephew. She also leaves her dearest friend, Lori Schneider and her Ort Furniture family.

Besides her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Amanda.

There will be no services.

