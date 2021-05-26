Anneliese (Simon) Rothbrust, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anneliese (Simon) Rothbrust, 93 passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 19, 1927 in Ochtendung, Germany, daughter of the late Johann and Barbara (Weiler) Simon.

Anneliese worked as a press operator at Clark Pulley before retiring.

She was a member of the Saxons Retirees and Saxons Ladies Lodge.

Her husband, Paul Rothbrust Sr. whom she married July 30, 1949, preceded her in death February 13, 2018.

Survivors include five sons, Joe (Luann) Rothbrust of Chagrin Falls, Tony (Bunny) Rothbrust of Salem, Paul Rothbrust Jr. of Salem, John Rothbrust of Beloit and James (Kathy) Rothbrust of Meadville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Gisela (Bud) Hiltbrand of Salem; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two half-sisters, Marlene Minwegen and Helga Blotzski, both of Germany; two half-brothers, Hans Simon and Karl Heinze Simon, both of Germany.

Besides her parents, a son, Herman Rothbrust; four brothers, Josef, Anton, Johann, and Herman; two sisters, her twin Marianne Vogt and Walburga “Walli” Spack and a granddaughter, Andrea Nimon, who also shared her grandmother’s birthday) also preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please abide by CDC guidelines.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with nephew, Richard Vogt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

