SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Marie Saunders, 76, of Salem, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023.

She was born to the late John F. and Margaret R. (Jankowski) Glista on January 23, 1947.

She was a graduate of West Branch High School.

Anne worked for the family business, Country Saw and Knife, for 35 years.

She enjoyed watching and raising birds, flower gardening, and crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tina (Ronney) Stanton, of Salem, Amy (Gregory) Considder of Louisville, Kentucky, Christopher (Veronica) Plessinger of Salem; five grandchildren, Tabitha, Nicholas, Jacob (Emily), Alexander, and Alexis; siblings, Stanley (Deborah) Glista, Anthony Glista, Michael (Gale) Glista, Daniel (Barbara) Glista, and Theresa (Rick) Odey and her beloved dog, Izzy.

Preceding her in death is her brother, John Glista.

A funeral service will be held for Anne on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Stark Memorial at 1:30 p.m. with calling hours one hour prior.

Anne will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

