SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Pucci, 94, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.

Anna was born on November 19, 1927 in Villa Sant’Angelo, Italy, the daughter of Sabatino and Berardina (Nardis) Lisi.

Anna was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Anna was very proud of her Italian Heritage She was very outgoing and was well-liked by all who knew her.

Anna was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Survivors include her daughter, Maria Martin of Salem; one son, Oscar Pucci of Boardman; grandchildren, Samuel M. (Lisa) Barefield, Edward Hugh (Kristen) Barefield, Stephanie Marie (Kristopher) Maxey and Joseph Dante Pucci and great-granchildren, Katelynn Maria Barefield, Sophia AnaMarie Maxey and Madaleine Ann Barefield.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Ugo Pucci, whom she married April 29, 1950, died March 6, 2002; two sons, Anthony and Richard Pucci and two brothers, Ludovico Lisi and Silvio Lisi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

There will be no calling hours.

Entombment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences,visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna (Lisi) Pucci, please visit our floral store.