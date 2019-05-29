Anna Marie Miller Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Miller, 92, of Salem passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 23, 1926 in Salem, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Andrei) Bodirnea.

Anna was very proud of her Romanian heritage.

Anna was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a homemaker.

She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and the Salem Golf Club.

Some of her favorite past-times were flower gardening, watching birds, playing cards and going out to lunch with her friends. She also loved her cats.

She is survived by her husband, Earl R. Miller whom she married June 6, 1948 and one daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Hanson of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Todd, Thomas and James Miller and her brother, George.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Family and friends will be received Saturday, June 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Anna’s memory may be sent to the Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

