Anna Jean Ketchum, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Ketchum, 84, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Anna was born on February 10, 1935 in Salem, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Sommers) Reed.

Anna was homemaker and a member St. Paul Catholic Church.

Her husband Robert L. Ketchum, Sr., whom she married September 3, 1966, died September 22, 1996.

Anna is survived by two sons, James Robert (Lisa) Ketchum of Randolph and Robert Lee Ketchum, Jr. of Salem; one grandson, James R. Ketchum II; one stepgranddaughter, Melissa Scalia; one sister, Mary Hutton of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and one brother, Bill Reed of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by one brother, June Reed and three sisters, Shirley Cribley, Ellen Makin and Barbara Reed.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, November 27 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery

