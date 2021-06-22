Anna “Jean” Cowan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna “Jean” Cowan, 94, of Salem, passed away peacefully, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born August 28, 1926, in Cowen, West Virginia, daughter of the late Harry F. and Ollie M. (Cutter) Blake.

Jean was a member of the Salem First United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed many years of traveling, RV camping and Bluegrass music festivals with family and friends.

Jean is survived by her husband of 74 years, Donald L. Cowan, whom she married June 4, 1947; daughters, Terry (Clayton) Webb of Webster Springs, West Virginia and Vicki Cowan of Salem; a son, Andy (Cindy) Cowan of Hanoverton; granddaughters, Celeste Webb Barber and Niki Webb and great-grandchildren, Adam, Clay and Kate Barber.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services. Please abide by CDC guidelines.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

