SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Faye Maloney, 79, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Salem North Health Care Center.

Anna was born on January 10, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clelland and Tencie Collins.



She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Anna enjoyed visiting her relatives in Tennessee and also enjoyed sightseeing.



Survivors include her son, Thomas (Sandra) Maloney of Boardman; niece, Mary Toepfer; nephew, Chuck Maloney and great-nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, her husband, Donald E. Maloney, also preceded her in death August 10, 2020.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Lou Newton officiating at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.



If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complementary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a white balloon in the capel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.



To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.





A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.