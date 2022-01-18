SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela K. VanCooney, known as “Annie” by all who knew and loved her, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her sister’s home on Hospice.

She was born October 24, 1966 in Salem, daughter of the Nina Sue (Ashburn) Miller and the late Wilbur “Bud” VanCooney.

Annie lived in Salem most of her life.

She was a nurse’s aide and babysitter throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband, Loyal Miller; two sons, Lucas Miller and Andrew Miller; two daughters, Ashley Miller and Lisa (Levi) Gorby; six grandchildren, Tommy Crookston, Bella Gorby, Harper Gorby, Hailie Miller, Atticus Miller and Katrina Miller; KK (known as her daughter); sisters, Ruth Miller, Julie (Jason) Summers, Bill (May) VanCooney and Johnny (Angle) VanCooney and lots of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Besides her father, Bud, a sister, Tresa Risbeck and brother, Joe VanCooney, also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angela K. VanCooney, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.