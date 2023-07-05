SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Longtime Salem resident, Angela “Angie” Young (nee Frenza), died peacefully in hospice care Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the age of 102.

Angela was born May 3, 1921, in central Italy and immigrated to Syracuse, New York in 1929 where she worked as a bookkeeper before marrying her husband Clayton and starting a family.

The Youngs moved to Salem in 1964 where Angie joined a Wednesday bowling league and served as team captain until retiring in her mid-90s. Angie remained active throughout her life competing in the Senior Olympics into her 80s, winning 12 medals.

Angela is survived by her siblings, Joseph (Sally) and Susanne (Nick); children, Pam (John), John (Sheree) and Wendy; grandchildren, Evan (Minor) and Angela (David); many stepgrandchildren; the Robert McCulloch family; the Phil Buchmann family and caregivers, Lorri Mead and Maryellen Ondrejko.

Angela is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; son, Mark (Maryellen) and stepchildren, Ed, Diane and Dolores.

Angela will be laid to rest in a private service.

The Young family would like to thank Community Hospice and Salem North Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided to Angela before her passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.