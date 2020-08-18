Andrea “Nikki” Nicole Nimon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea “Nikki” Nicole Nimon, formerly of Salem, Ohio, age 42, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan.

She was born August 19, 1977 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Bud and Gisela (Rothbrust) Hiltbrand.

Nikki was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School and graduated from Henry Ford Community College with a degree of Associate in Applied Science – Physical Therapy Assistant in 2004

Survivors include her husband, James Scott Nimon whom she married August 16, 2003; daughters, Sydney Rae Nimon and Olivia Rose Nimon; parents, Bud and Gisela (Rothbrust) Hiltbrand; siblings, Angie (Hiltbrand) Panezott, Mindee Brown, Jennifer Hiltbrand and Julie Hiltbrand; grandmother, Anneliese (Simon) Rothbrust; uncles, aunts, cousin and many others.

A private family memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. For the safety of the Nimon family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

In mid-September, a Celebration of Nikki’s life will be held at the Nimon home in Westland, Michigan.

If you would like to send flowers to the funeral home, the family is asking that they be sunflowers.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.



You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andrea “Nikki” Nicole Nimon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.