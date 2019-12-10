Amy E. Hall, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy E. Hall, 48, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Community Hospice Truman House after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer.

Amy was born on November 25, 1971, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Susan (Emery) Plues.

Amy was a 1990 graduate of United Local High School and received a nursing degree. She was a Senior RN in OB Department at Salem Regional Medical Center for 27 years. She was bereavement officer and statistician for the OB Department and was the Neonatal Resuscitation officer for the whole hospital. Amy was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her parents, of Salem; her husband, Jim Hall, whom she married March 20, 1999; two children, Emma Hall and Jesse Hall of Salem; step-son, James E. Hall of Jacksonville; step-daughter, Shelby (Max) Funk of Winchester, Tennessee; siblings, Chris Plues of Canton, Christin (Jake) Smethers of Rootstown, Kimberly (John) Battaglini of Salem and Heather (Dennis) Blanton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Services and Cremation Services.

