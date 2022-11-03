SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Beth Wickersham, 50, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio.

Amy was born on July 12, 1972 in Salem, the daughter of Edward Lee and Milinda (Swiger) Wickersham.

Salem High School, Class of 1991.

Amy lovingly worked as a stay-at-home mom, tending to the care of her only son, Harley and her parents. Her interests include collecting anything with snowmen on it, coloring on her coloring app, making wreaths and crafting. She loved cooking meals for her family and friends. Amy enjoyed generously giving of her time, talent, and treasure, to all in need.

Survivors include her sweet son, Harley Burpo of Salem; mother Milinda Wickersham; sister Becky (Jeffery) Wickersham Smith; brothers Scott (Carol) Wickersham and Glen Wickersham; nieces Samantha, Mackenzie, Sarah and nephews Jarrett and Ben.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Wickersham.

In lieu of flowers, Amy’s family asks for your generous assistance in the form of memorial contributions, which may be made directly to the funeral home, in Amy’s name. You may also support Harley by contributing to the crowd funding, within this obituary listing by clicking on this ‘DONATIONS’ tab.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.