SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amie Katherine Schumacher, 50, departed this world on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Mercy St Elizabeth in Youngstown.

Born on March 8, 1973, in Columbus, Ohio, to John and Kathy (Moore) Schumacher, Amie was a beacon of joy and love to all who had the fortune to meet her.



Amie was an accomplished scholar and professional. A 1991 Valedictorian graduate of West Branch High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree from Davidson College in 1995. Amie further broadened her intellectual horizons by acquiring a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Her love for books and knowledge led her to a remarkable career. She served as a librarian for the Life Insurance Lobby in Washington, D.C. and later worked at Lexus Nexus and Usborne, where she ascended to the position of Regional Manager. Amie also contributed her skills as a Children’s Librarian at Canton Public Library and as a business manager for Webb Handywork.



Amie’s life was a testament to the words of Helen Keller, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.” She was an iconic mother, sister, friend, partner, and a princess of the country. Amie relished her role as a homemaker, mastering the art of cooking, baking, and preserving food from her garden. Her life was characterized by unconditional love and a “you be you” philosophy that she instilled in her children, encouraging them to be strong, self-reliant and respectful. Her radiant joy and love were infectious, touching everyone she encountered. Amie had a passion for books and thrifting. She cherished hosting family celebrations and was proud to live in the country. Pink was her color of choice, reflecting her vibrant spirit. An avid book lover, she had a particular fondness for old books and manuscripts.

Amie is survived by her son, Mace Vincent Beamer; daughter, Katherine Owen Beamer; parents, John and Kathy Schumacher; brother, Eric (Katie) Schumacher; her fiancé and love of her life, Jeff Webb; cousin and “sister”, Kate Baker; cousin, Jeff Biery and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Amie’s life was a testament to love, joy and strength. Her smiling eyes and infectious spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460 or charity of donor’s choice.

