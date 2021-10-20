Allan B. Ewing, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan B. Ewing, age 94, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Hospice House, Hospice of the Valley.

He was born October 25, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Waldo C. and Ruth A. (Weikart) Ewing.

Allan worked with the Canfield Local schools, as a bus mechanic for 26 years, retiring in 1989. He was also a dairy farmer.

Allan was a member and served as a trustee of the Canfield United Methodist Church, a 1944 graduate of Canfield High School and volunteer with the Canfield Fire Department for many years.

He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther R. (Holloway) Ewing whom he married June 21, 1951, son-in-law, David E. Ondrejko, a brother, Donald C. Ewing and sister, Betty Papcum.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy L. Ondrejko of Lisbon; sons, William A. Ewing of New Milford, Connecticut and Thomas A. (Patricia) Ewing of Winona; grandchildren, Jillian, Jerrod, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Robert and 14 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Ivy Smith and Pastor Don Christianson officiating. Burial will be at Dean Hill Cemetery in Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 14, Greenford, OH 44422.

The family requests visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.

