SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Johnston, 94, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 30, 1928 in Salineville, daughter of the late George E. and Pearl (Rickard) Clark.

Alice was the owner/operator of the Salem H&R Block from 1967 to 1992.

She was a member of Salem First Baptist Church.

Her husband, John D. Johnston, whom she married August 15, 1953, preceded her in death September 9, 1970.

Survivors include two sons, George (Diane) Johnston of Overland Park, Kansas and David Johnston of Conroe, Texas; daughter, Susan Johnston of Salem; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a daughter-in-law, Renee Johnston, also preceded her in death.

A graveside service at Grandview Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Salem, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460 or Salem First Baptist Church, 1290 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

