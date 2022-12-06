SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. (Goetz) Whitman, 73, passed into the arms of the Lord, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Community Hospice Truman House, in New Philadelphia.

She was born in Salem on July 21, 1949, the daughter of Wilbert and Catherine (Egan) Goetz.

Alice graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1968.

She married the love of her life, Robert ‘Bob’ L. Whitman on September 17, 1968. Together, they raised two children in Salem, Robert ‘Bob’ J. Whitman and Maria Lynn Whitman.

Alice was a hard worker; she was a group leader at Warren Molded Plastic, in Salem, for 35 years.

She was dedicated to seeing live music and enjoyed working summer concerts at Salem Memorial Park. Alice, a ‘sunworshipper’ loved the warm sun on her skin and set alarms to turn, every 20 minutes. She gained notoriety for her delicious peperoni rolls and strawberry jam. She was disciplined and followed a strict routine for living. When given the chance, she enjoyed visiting the ocean and basking in the sun.

Alice was a life-long parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church, in Salem.

She is survived by her children Bob and Maria Whitman of Salem; grandchildren Clayton, Brendon, Tanner, and Dillon; and siblings Rosemary McClish of Salem, Robert Goetz of Leetonia.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, siblings William ‘Bill’, Tom, and Francis ‘Frank’ Goetz and sister Joan.

A special thank you to caregivers Lorie and Toni for your compassion and care.

Family and friends will be received Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Monsignor Peter Polando officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Alice’s name, to Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 and St. Paul Catholic Church 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

