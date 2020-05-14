Alfred “Freddie” DiCesare, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Freddie” DiCesare, age 91 died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1928 in Ossining, New York, son of the late Agostino and Leonilda (DiBerardine) DiCesare.

Freddie served in the United States Army during World War II.

He retired from Lake Park Manufacturing in Sebring and previously worked at Globe Packing in Salem and Royal China in Sebring.

Freddie was of the Catholic faith. He was previously a member of the Eagles and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Survivors include two sons, Gus (Janice) DiCesare and Richard DiCesare; sister, Josephine Grabco of Warren; two grandchildren, Anthony (Stacy) DiCesare and Nicholas (Brittany Rhodes) DiCesare and great grandson, Lucas DiCesare.

Besides his parents, his companion of 45 years, Mary Ellen Gilbey; siblings, Robert, Batiste, Nancy, Theresa, Clara, Jack, Leo and Gingy; granddaughter, Stephanie DiCesare and great-granddaughter, Destiny also preceded him in death.

A private service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Private calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon prior to the service Saturday.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

