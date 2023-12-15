BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Thomas Perry, 16, known affectionately as Alex to his loved ones, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in his parents’ arms at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born on September 1, 2007, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Alex was the cherished son of Nicholas and Kathryn (Gadomski) Perry. He brought an abundance of joy and laughter into the lives of all who knew him.

The bond he shared with his parents and siblings was evident in every smile and every act of compassion. Alex’s academic prowess shone brightly during his time at Boardman High School, where he earned the admiration of his teachers and peers as an honor student with a brilliant mind.



A true Marvel enthusiast, Alex’s passion for superheroes was a colorful thread in the tapestry of his life. Spider-Man stood out as his favorite hero, a reflection of Alex’s own courageous spirit and the sense of justice that guided him. His love for Legos was more than a hobby; it was a canvas for his imagination, where he constructed worlds as limitless as his aspirations.



Above all, Alex’s heart belonged to his family. He was a beacon of love and joy in the Perry household, a young man whose presence was a comforting constant to his parents, Nicholas and Kathryn, and his siblings, Logan, Willow, Violet, and Ivy. His paternal grandparents, Tammy Poirier, Steven (Rose) Perry; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elaine Gadomski, will forever cherish the memories of their grandson who brightened every room he entered.



The void left by Alex’s passing is immeasurable, yet his spirit remains a guiding light for those he leaves behind. His kindness touched the lives of many, and his intelligence was matched only by the love he so freely gave. Alex’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



Friends and family are invited to gather in memory of Alex on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his life will commence at 2:00 p.m., offering a space for shared stories, tears, and laughter—a fitting tribute to a soul as radiant as Alex’s.



For those unable to attend the service in person, you are welcome to join in spirit through the “Hugs from Home” program. This gesture of solidarity and comfort can be accessed at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home, ensuring that no matter the distance, Alex’s legacy is honored by all.



To extend condolences, or share a treasured memory, please visit www.starkmemorial.com. As we bid farewell to Alexander Thomas Perry, let us hold tight to the memories, reflect on the joy he brought into our lives, and strive to embody the kindness, intelligence, and love that defined his precious 16 years among us.

“With great power comes great responsibility.”

Spider-Man

