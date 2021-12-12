SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander “Alex” Apinis, 70, died suddenly Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his residence.

Alexander, affectionally known as Alex was born on March 26, 1951, in Nuremberg, Germany, the son of the late Laimonis Apinis and Maria (Ulrich) Barron.

Alex was a 1969 graduate of Columbiana High School.

He worked as a foreman for several Plastic Plants in the area.

One of his true joys was cars and was an avid collector.

Survivors include his wife, Debra, whom he married December 31, 1985; four children, Andrew Alexander Apinis of Salem and Amanda Apinis of Salem, Kimberly and Anna Apinis; one sister, Maria Green of Columbiana and one granddaughter, Harlow Apinis.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexander “Alex” Apinis, please visit our floral store.