SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex R. Evans, 72, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born to the late Charles Raymond and Leona Marie Evans in Chester, West Virginia, on September 9, 1950.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy (Gabriel) Evans, whom he married on November 18, 1983; daughters, Michele (Randall) Burns and Amy (Paul) Custer; son, James (Lesley) Vannoy; grandchildren, Michael Burns, Brandon (Jessica) Custer, Damon Custer and Willaim Wan and siblings, Alvin Evans, Patty (Steve) Flannigan, Lisa Biro, Debbie (Chuck) Vollnogle, Diane (Ed) Frantze, Ray (Becky) Evans, Chuck Evans, Jane Ingledue and Karen Tuttle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin and David Evans.

Alex loved taking care of the yard, gardening and antiquing.

He worked as a self-employed painter for over 35 years.

He will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank the Promedica hospice team, especially the nurses, for the exceptional care they gave him.

Friends may call on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Doug DeMar officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery.

If unable to attend, show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alex R. Evans, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.