Albert K. Ault, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert K. Ault, age 73 died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born February 20, 1947 in Steubenville, son of the late William John and Jean (Hannen) Ault.

Albert was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson Union High School and a graduate of Jefferson Technical Institute in Steubenville with a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering.

He worked at Weirton Steel for over 30 years, where he was a computer tech.

Albert was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was a member of Damascus Friends Church.

Albert loved to travel.

His first wife, Janet B. (Freshwater) Ault, preceded him in death in 2012.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne (Johnson) Menning Ault whom he married April 27, 2018; son, John Ault of Toronto; two brothers, Robert Ault of Ft. Wayne, Inidiana and Dan Ault of Toronto.

Besides his parents and first wife, a brother, William Ault and a sister, Donna Ryan also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor John Ryser officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For the safety of the Ault family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

Burial and graveside service will be held at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday at Toronto Union Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Damascus Friends Seniors Group, P.O. Box 205, Damascus, OH 44619.

