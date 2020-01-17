Agnes Marie (Kamasky) Tullis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Marie (Kamasky) Tullis of Greeley, Colorado formerly of Salem, Ohio, age 95, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Agnes was born March 4, 1924 in Albert, West Virginia, to Anthony and Katherine (Menet) Kaczmarczyk.

She was a lifelong member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem and attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Greeley.

A 1943 graduate of Salem High School, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and worked at the Salem News in the business office, circulation, classified, accounts and payroll departments. She also became a Notary Public for Columbiana County, State of Ohio and was certified after she paid the fifty-cent recording fee.

On July 2, 1949 she married Gene Elton Tullis, who preceded her in death on January 25, 1997.

Agnes enjoyed planting her garden every year and would provide vegetables for all who stopped by the house. As a hobby she restored antique trunks and was fondly known as the “Trunk Lady” in Salem. She also was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Girl Scout Leader and coordinator of the S.H.S. Class of 1943 alumni.

Survivors include sons, Dr. Gene Tulllis of Greeley, Colorado; Roger (Missy) Tullis of Salem, Ohio; daughter, Sandra (Bill) Zinn of Homestead, Florida; grandchildren, Michael (Simone) Tullis, Kara (Kenneth) Moore, Sarah (Alec) Stumbaugh, Laura, Matthew, Zane and Colt Tullis; step grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Capman and Bill Zinn, Tim and D’lorah Eddinger; great grandchildren, Tyler and Elizabeth Tullis, Olivia and Zoey Stumbaugh; step great grandchildren, Billy and Gordy Zinn and Bradley and Lindsay Morton, Gabe Scullion and Ella Bruno.

In addition to her husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen Blaszyk, Mildred Lambert, infant sister, Celeste, brothers, Stanley, Alex, Edmund, infant brother, Mitchel, daughter-in-law, Julie Tullis, grandson, Ian Justus, and infant twin great grandsons, Jack and Will Tullis.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Burial immediately following at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Alumni Assoc., 330 E State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460 (www.salemohioalumni.org) or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172-1776 (www.toysfortots.org).

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.