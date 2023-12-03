SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Wayne Nelson passed away at the age of 40 on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born on December 29, 1982, in Baltimore, Maryland, Adam was the cherished son of Dwight and Sarah (Ling) Nelson, Sr.

His father predeceased him, but his legacy of kindness and strength continues to live on through his family and friends.

Adam’s life was marked by his dedication to his country and his love for his family.

After graduating from New Franklin High School, he served with honor in the United States Marine Corps.

Upon completing his service, Adam embarked on a successful career in the IT field, where he excelled as a troubleshooter and analytics expert at The Flynn Group in Cleveland.

Beyond his professional achievements, Adam was a man of many talents and hobbies. His love for comic books was more than just a pastime; it was a passion that found expression in his impressive Superman tattoo sleeve and his enthusiasm for all things related to the Justice League. His creative soul shone through in his skillful drawings, which were nothing short of amazing and his meticulous crafting of War Hammer miniatures. Adam’s artistic talents were matched by his culinary skills and he found joy in cooking, often sharing his delicious creations with loved ones.

Adam’s most profound love was for his daughter, Islandora Nelson (mother, Shannon Dell), who was the light of his life. He was a devoted father and the bond they shared was a testament to his unwavering commitment to family. His mother, Sarah Nelson, along with his brothers, Dwight (Jennifer) Nelson and Nick Nelson, will hold dear the memory of Adam’s kindheartedness, his generosity and the countless moments of joy he brought into their lives.

A service will be held to honor Adam’s memory, where his family and close friends will gather to remember his amazing life on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Salem Bible Methodist Church, 1647 North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

