Stanton G. Conrad Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Stanton G. Conrad, 69, of Hermitage, died unexpectedly at 1:28 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.



On December 23, 1949, he was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son to Mary (Layton) Conrad and Ray Conrad, both deceased.



Stanton served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.



His hobbies included reading books and computers.



He is survived by his wife, Regina (Cave) Conrad, whom he married August 6, 1997; his stepson, Adam Skubish of Hermitage; sisters, Debra Boyd Conrad of Madison, Wisconsin, Teresa Scott and her husband, Larry, of Ocala, Florida.; sister-in-law, Bonny Moore and her husband, Mike, of Monroeville, Ohio and nieces and nephews, Shawn Scott, Ron Heyman, Chris Heyman, Tyler Boyd, Kara Henderson, Ashley Dillard, Melissa Wildman, Brandy Heyman and Ebony Dillard.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael Conrad.

There are no services planned.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.