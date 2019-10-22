Stanley “Stacy” Warholic, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley “Stacy” Warholic, age 89, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Austinburg Nursing Center.



He was born October 29, 1929, in Beccaria, Pennsylvania, a son of John and Catherine (Kapalchack) Warholic.



Formerly of Wickliffe, Ohio, Mr. Warholic had been a resident of Williamsfield since 1972.

He and his wife, Sylvia, whom he married July 18, 1964, owned and operated “Stacy’s Dairy Cup” in Williamsfield until their retirement in 1993.



He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Army.

His hobbies included fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.



Mr. Warholic is survived by his daughter, Tracey L. O’Carz of Williamsfield, Ohio; his three grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Adeline O’Carz and two sisters, Martha Svehla of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Irene Duke of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia E. (Barnes) Warholic on October 4, 2006; three brothers, Mike, John and Wasco Warholic and seven sisters, Stella Warholic, Kaye Lawrence, Ann Seckenger, Mary Finch, Eva Chromoho, Christine Palus and Helen Warholic.



No calling hours or services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, is handling arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

