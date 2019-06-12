Stanley Poindexter Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, for Mr. Stanley Poindexter, 77, of Conyers, Georgia, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Stanley was born February 3, 1942, in McDonald, Ohio, a son of William and Bernice Poindexter.

He was a graduate of East High School and served in the United States Navy.

He worked at General Motors and as a computer technician.

He had a passion for cars, which led him to mechanic management and eventually working for the Youngstown Board of Education until retirement.

As a devoted elder at Nevels Temple COGIC, he met and fell in love with Diane. On October 26, 1985, Stanley and Diane were joined together in Holy matrimony.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; his beloved children, James “Jamie” Norman of Chicago, Curtis “Beetle” Jones of Columbus, Bernice Slocum and Tina Grissett, both of Youngstown, Veronica Fuller of Conyers, Georgia and Sophia Johnson of Snellville, Georgia; his siblings, Joyce-Burton of Youngstown, Harold “Sonny” Poindexter of El Paso, Texas and Jerry Poindexter of Los Angeles, California; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenny Poindexter and siblings, William Poindexter, Jr., Joann Harris and Lavern Boykins.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.