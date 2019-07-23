Stanley J. Skakalski, Jr., Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley J. Skakalski, Jr., age 68, of Williamsfield Road, W. Shenango Township, Jamestown, passed away Saturday evening, July 20, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 10, 1951 to Stanley J. Skakalski, Sr. and Norma (Rothacker) Skakalski.

He was a graduate of James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stan was employed for 34 years for the Jamestown School Disctict, where he retired as the head of maintenance. He was also the owner/operator of Stan’s Custom Cabinents for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. Margaret’s Mission, Jamestown.

Stan served as the Head Coach for both the Jamestown Wrestling and Jamestown Baseball team for 15 years. He loved to read, was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family.

On May 14, 1975 he married the former Donna J. Godsave, she survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Angela J. Cox and her husband, Wayne, of Greenville, North Carolina, Nonna J. Seaborn and her husband, William, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Reonna J. Diodati and her husband, Dennis, of Linesville; two sons, Stanley J. Skakalski III of McPherson, Kansas and Robert B. McClimans and his wife, Deanna, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Carol Polley of Hermitage; a brother, Scott Skakalski, Sr. of Maine and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Mission, 701 Denver Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.