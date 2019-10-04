Stanley F. McElhaney, Conneaut Lake, PA

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley F. McElhaney, age 83 of State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, passed away Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 in his residence.

He was born in Jamestown on October 1, 1936 a son of Free R. and Grace (Pitzer) McElhaney.

On August 3, 1955 Stan married the former Darla Jane Hood, she passed away February 29, 2016.

He was employed as a maintenance foreman at Hodge Foundry for 26 years and D&J Crane for 6 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and yard work.

Stanley is survived by a daughter, Cindy McClimans of Conneaut Lake; two sons, S. Dean McElhaney and his wife Debbie of Jamestown and James McElhaney and his wife Michele of Jamestown; two sisters, Frances Conn of Jamestown and Nancy Pinkl and her husband Frank of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Jered McElhaney and his wife Tennille of Jamestown, Kevin McElhaney and his wife Stephanie of Erie, Matthew McElhaney of Jamestown; three granddaughters, Crystal McClimans and her husband Tony of Harlingen, Danielle Hill and her husband Justin of Greenville, Nicole Guthrie and her husband Joseph of Sharon, 13 great grandchildren, Christian and Karis McElhaney, Max McClimans, Madison, Kenley, and Laughlin McElhaney, Myla, Paige, and Brantley Torres, Elizabeth and Andrew Hill, Finley and Bryce Guthrie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son Larry McElhaney, a grandson Joshua McClimans, a granddaughter Katie McElhaney, three sisters and five brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of Westford United Methodist Church, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.