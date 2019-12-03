Stanley E. “Coach” Redd Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley E. “Coach” Redd, Sr., 67, of Lordstown, passed quietly into eternity on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 6:13 p.m. at the Lois Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland following an extended illness surrounded by his loving family.

Stan was born March 23, 1952, to the late Robert and Ella Mae Hightower Redd, Sr. in Warren. He and his brother “Nook” were raised by William and Ruth Warfield Sr., following their mother’s death at an early age.

Coach married his childhood sweetheart, Willie Jo Rowland on July 20, 1974. They were partners for forty-six years.

Coach graduated from Lordstown High School in 1971 and went on to attend Rio Grande College on a full scholarship for baseball and basketball.

Stanley served in the United States Army special forces as a ranger stationed at Fort Drum, New York, receiving an honorable discharge in 1987.

Brother Redd loved masonry. He had served as Worshipful Master of Ancient Lodge #24 Free and Accepted Mason here in Warren as well as Past Junior Warden of Most Worshipful St. John’s Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Mason, Incorporated in Cleveland, Ohio. The brother also served as Patron Queen Esther Chapter #9 O.E.S. in Warren and as the Associate Patron of Elizabeth Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Cleveland. He was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church, where he served as President of the Second Baptist Church Brotherhood organization and was Vice President of the Canton-Warren-Youngstown Northern Ohio Baptist District Association. He was a member of the Genesis Sunday School Class.

Coach Stan was a consummate and skilled youth athletic coach, working with youngsters in both baseball and football for more than 20 years. He started the Lordstown Little Red Devils and restarted the Warren Little Raiders football teams. He also coached Champion and Niles youth football teams.

Mr. Redd was employed at the former Copperweld Steel Corporation, as well as with Delphi Packard Electric from which he retired.

Besides his wife of Lordstown, Stan is survived by four children, Erin (Chris) Young of Cuyahoga Falls, Stanley Redd, Jr. of Warren, Adam (Krista) Sallaz of Atlanta, Georgia and Jeffrey

Cano of Colorado Springs, Colorado and ten grandchildren Arryanna and Y’Mani Redd, Julia Himes, Carson and Tyler Young, Jordynn, Taliyah and Alani Cano and Bryce and Brody Sallaz. He is also survived by two brothers, William (Karen) Warfield, Jr and Vincent (Rosalyn) Warfield; two uncles, James (Barbara) Hightower and Wayne Redd and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and aunt and uncle who reared him, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Nook” Redd, Jr. and a daughter, Jodi Redd.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave SW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Coach will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Todd Johnson as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.