Stanley D. Penniman, Hartstown, PA

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley D. Penniman, 89, formerly of Hartstown, Pennsylvania, passed away early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1930 to the late Charles and Etta (Litwiler) Penniman.

Stan previously owned and operated Penny’s Sheet Metal, and formerly worked for Burkhardt Sheet Metal and Greenville Steel Car. He also sold insurance for American General Life Insurance.

He was formerly a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville, and Atlantic Community Church, where he served as an Elder and on several committees. He was currently a member of High Street Community Church in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and tinkering in his garage. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially teaching them life lessons, among many other things.

He was married to Roberta J. (Artman) Penniman on December 1, 1946 and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.

Stan is survived by: two daughters, Lesa D. Ellis and Leah D. McElhaney, both of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Donald “Butch” Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Conneaut Lake, Peter Ellis and his wife, Kim, of Bloomington, IN, Darci Hatley of Spring Creek, Pennsylvania, Jason McElhaney and his wife, Erin, of Florida, and Megan Voelker and her husband, Michael, of Hadley; seven great grandchildren, Ashley Peterson, Taylor Ellis, Stacey Ellis, Brenton Ellis, Morgan Voelker, Christopher Hatley, and Findly Voelker; and four great-great grandchildren, Lilyann Ellis, Kinsley Peterson, Connor Peterson, and Isaac Ellis.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by: a son, Steven D. Penniman; a grandson, Christopher Ellis; two sons-in-law, Donald Ellis, Sr. and David McElhaney and a brother, Mont Penniman.

A memorial service will be held at High Street Community Church, 9517 US-322, Conneaut Lake, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with Rev. John Sandau, officiating.

Burial of cremains will be at Linesville Cemetery at a later date. He will be laid to rest with his wife and son.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Kindred Hospice, 245 Park Ave, Meadville, PA 16335 or Miracle Mountain Ranch, 101 Rodeo Dr, Spring Creek, PA 16436.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125