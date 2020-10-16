Stacy Lynn Axtell, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stacy Lynn Axtell, 42, of Transfer, passed away unexpectedly on her birthday, Thursday, October 15, 2020 in her residence.



She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1978 to James Edward and Geraldine Mae (Flynn) Miller, Jr., who survive her, also of Transfer.



Stacy attended Reynolds High School and was a nurse’s aid at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

She enjoyed fishing and taking care of her daughters. She will be sadly missed, especially by her great niece, Lily.



In addition to her parents, Stacy is survived by: her husband, Shawn Axtell; two daughters, Arielle Marie Axtell and Isabella Mae Marie Axtell, both of Transfer; two sisters, Tessa Marie Pudney and Wendy Michele Miller, both of Greenville and a brother, James E. Miller, III and his wife, Angela, of Tennessee.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

