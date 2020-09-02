Stacey Lee Stauffer, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey Lee Stauffer, 33, passed away on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 29, 1987.

She attended Mineral Ridge Schools and received her high school diploma in 2004 from Life Skills Academy.



Stacey Lee is survived by her mother, Bonnie (Parker) Sparks; five children, Angeleese Stauffer, Lileeana Stauffer, Kenzlee Stauffer, Bentlee Stauffer and Bradlee Stauffer, all of McDonald; long-time companion, Johnny Walker of Niles; two brothers, Jamie Stamper of Niles and Dylan Green of Warren; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Milton C. “Boog” Sparks who died on July 22, 2007.



Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles; a mask is required.

Due to the current virus, a private funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home for immediate relatives. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: