Sophia Mihm Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Sophia Mihm.

Sophia Mihm was given life by her creator and was born on January 18, 1930, the child of the late Daniel Bocko and Zophia (Chalupka). On February 2, 1930, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On April 18, 1943, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood.

On October 17, 1953, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Donald Wayne Mihm, he passed away December 13, 2009.

Sophia was blessed with the gift of her children, Carla Matus and her husband, Wayne, of Purchase, New York and Lisa Jelinek and her son, Max, of Hermitage and two brothers, Michael Bocko and his wife, Emily, of Colorado and Edward Bocko and his wife, Nana, of South Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sophia was preceded in death by a son, Eric Mihm; a sister, Anna Bocko; a brother, Daniel Bocko and an infant sibling.

God blessed Sophia’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work and in the community.

Finally, on Friday, May 31, 2019, God blessed Sophia with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School and had two years of college education.

Sophia was employed for several years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and later was a representative for Thrivent Insurance Company.

A lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, Sophia was in the altar guild, choir and was a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. John XXIII Home, for their exceptional care and compassion.

The Lord Gives and the Lord takes away; blessed by the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister, Sophia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or to it’s food pantry, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Monday, June 3 in Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the church, with Rev. Jacob Deal, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township, Ohio Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.