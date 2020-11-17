Sonya Elizabeth Connors-Mukaabya, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms Sonya Elizabeth Connors-Mukaabya, 57, was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sonya was granted her wings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School and graduated in the class of 1981.

She was an exceptional athlete as she loved basketball, cooking. Her interests included playing cards with family, watching movies and watching football (Pittsburgh Steelers). For her music selection it was very wide consisting of Earth Wind and Fire, Prince, Michael Jackson, Babyface and KC & JoJo.

She worked at Mercy Health (formerly known as St Elizabeth’s) for 17 years with the hospitality field. She also worked at WRTA as a transportation specialist.

Sonya was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal parents and grandparents; mother, along with her bothers, William D. Lewis and Brian E. Lewis.

As she rests in Heaven she leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, the oldest Ashly Moore and her twins, Allan Mukaabya (son) and Alysoun Mukaabya (daughter) along with her siblings, Rita Tate, Erica Williams and James Connors.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

