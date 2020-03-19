Sondra “Sandy” Weston Stone, Greenville PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra “Sandy” Weston Stone, 80, of 193 West Methodist Road, Greenville (Hempfield Twp.), passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.



She was born in Meadville, May 31, 1939 to the late C. Russell “Russ” and Grace (Foster) Weston.



Sandy was a 1957 graduate of the former Penn High School and a 1960 graduate of Thiel College, where she earned a degree in elementary education.

She was employed by the Greenville Area School District as an elementary school teacher for 30 years; teaching kindergarten and first grade.

She was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ where she taught sunday school for 60 years.



She was a wonderful wife and a fantastic mother, who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert E. Stone, married in West Virginia on June 4, 1960; a daughter, Robin (Stone) Douglas and her husband, James, of Greenville; a son, Robert Weston Stone of Greenville; a son-in-law, Todd Huber of Fredonia, New York; three grandsons, Christian Douglas of Naples, Florida, Corey Douglas of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Casey Huber of Fredonia, New York.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan (Stone) Huber.



Due to COVID-19 and all the precautions and restrictions placed upon us at this time, the family will hold a private ceremony, with Reverend June Boutwell. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date and will be held at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ Church.



Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

