Sondra Lee Lockhart, Kinsman, Ohio – Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra Lee Lockhart, age 70, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a two year battle with ALS.

She was born on April 6, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Betty Jean (Flannery) and Leeroy Sparks.

Sondra was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked as a physical therapy assistant for Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital of Howland for over 46 years.

On September 3, 1977, she married David Bruce Lockhart.



Sondra was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed watching Ghost Hunters; as well as, cooking shows; especially southern cooking shows. That prompted at trip to Savannah, Georgia, while she could still travel. She loved to cook and bake for her family and spoiled her grandchildren with baked goods and short outings.



Sondra is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marsha Ashley and Dawn Sparks and a brother, Chester Sparks.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Lockhart of Kinsman, Ohio; a daughter, Shannan J. (Scott) Lockhart of Kinsman, Ohio; a son, David J. (Gina) Lockhart of Warren, Ohio; two granddaughters, Katelin and Yolia; grandson, Riley; her sister, Catherine Pearson of Kinsman, Ohio; special nieces, Dannette Antes and Emily Farkas and her beloved dog, Tico.



Private services were held by the family.

They would like to extend their thanks for the tender care from Harbor Light Hospice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements where you may leave a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

