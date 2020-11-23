Sondra Lee (Hebron) Taucher, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra Lee Taucher, 85, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon following a brief illness.

Born September 4, 1935, in East Liverpool, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes (Salt) Hebron.

A homemaker, she is survived by her children, Shawn Taucher of West Point, John Taucher of Salem, and Dennis (Dawn) Taucher of Lima. There are three grandchildren, Meghan Turnbo, Amanda Taucher and Madison Taucher and six great-grandchildren, three of whom she helped raise.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Taucher, in 2003; as well as by a brother, William Hebron and a granddaughter, Kimberly Taucher.

A private service officiated by the Rev. Matt Doerle will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Public calling hours will be observed from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service Wednesday. B

urial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

