Skevos Michael Zervos Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Dr. Skevos Michael Zervos, 92, passed away Monday, February 18 at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Youngstown on July 29, 1926, the son of Dr. Michael S. and Chrisso (Petalas) Zervos, they returned to Greece in 1929 as a result of the Great Depression only to return to the States at the outbreak of WWII.

He graduated from South High in 1944 where he played violin in the school orchestra and was a cheerleader. He continued to cheer at Mt. Union College while earning a degree in engineering.

He briefly served in the U.S. Army before leaving to earn a degree in medical surgery from the National and Capodistrian University in Athens, Greece, in 1958.

Dr. Zervos completed his medical residency with the Youngstown Hospital Association focusing on surgery and family medicine.

In 1961 he entered private practice with his father until his passing in 1963. Whereupon Dr. Zervos established his solo practice, expanding to include obstetrics and minor surgery serving the Youngstown area for 45 years, attending patients at Northside, Southside, St. Elizabeth’s, and Trumbull hospitals and making regular house calls to many. A beloved and dedicated physician, he is remembered fondly by his patients and colleagues.

He served as the disaster doctor for the United States Air Force Reserve in Vienna throughout the 1960’s; as well as, volunteering for over 13 years as the physician at the Youngstown Municipal Airport and serving as a former game physician for the Mathews High School football team.

In recognition of his years of service, former Youngstown mayor, George Vukovich proclaimed April 13, 1983 as “Dr. Skevos M. Zervos Day”. Among other honors, Sandoz Pharmaceutical Corp. awarded him a certificate for Outstanding Contribution in Clinical Research, the American Business Women’s Association awarded him “Boss of the Year” in 1986 and the professional staff at Western Reserve Care System honored him as a member of the Quarter Century Club.

His love for the city and people of Youngstown was only surpassed by his love of his Greek heritage and Greek Orthodox faith. He proudly wore his Greek/American flag pin on his lapel and took great pleasure in calling everyone in town on their name day.

He was a member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, serving on the board and was an active member of the Senior Citizens Club. He was a lifelong member of the Order of AHEPA and the Kalymnian Society in Campbell, Ohio; as well as, serving as past president and board member of the Tsintzinian Historical Society in Chautauqua, New York; a member of the Mahoning County Medical Association and the American Medical Association.

Although Dr. Zervos’ medical practice and the well-being of his patients came first and foremost, he also loved to spend time on his farm where he raised sheep, horses and bred champion Weimaraners and enjoyed his customized tractors and nature.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Barbara (Georgetson) Zervos; his three daughters, Chryse (Michael) Ellinos of Boardman, Kaleroy Zervos of Mumbai, India and Ria (Raul Jimenez) Zervos of San Jose, Costa Rica and his grandchildren, Isabella and Michael Skevos Ellinos and Sophia and Nikolas Jimenez-Zervos. He is also survived by his sister, Marika (Dr. Lewis) Sarkos of Brookfield and his aunt, Marika (Petalas) Veneris of Warren; as well as, many cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evangline (Zervos) Boulis.

The family would like to thank Chris Trekelis, Angie Cuevas, Hospice of the Mahoning Valley and Comfort Caregivers for their constant and attentive support in his final months.

Friends may call Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m., at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown and again on Friday, February 22 from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m.

