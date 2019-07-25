Won Soon Patterson, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Won Soon Patterson, 76, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born October 13, 1942, in South Korea.

She retired in 2005 from General Motors in Lordstown as line worker.

She is survived by her close friends, George and Maria Pahoulis of Warren.

Family and friends may call Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church), 420 North Street, Warren, Ohio, with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk officiating.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home 727, E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to Patterson’s family.