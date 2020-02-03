Suzanne Carol Tablac, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Carol “Sue” Tablac, 81, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born March 7, 1938, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Andrew and Julia (Gaydosh) Tablac.

She was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Suzanne was a lifetime resident of Warren.

Suzanne was a devoted Christian and had a beautiful soprano singing voice and enjoyed mostly church music.

Sue is survived by many dear cousins and other relatives.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home 727 E Market Street Warren, OH 44481.

A service will follow the calling hours Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David R. Black officiating. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Shepherd of the Valley for all the devoted and constant care they gave Sue for the last 17 years.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Suzanne’s name to the Shepherd of the Valley Fund 4100 North River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

