Since our founding in 1953, the guiding principle of our funeral home has been the commitment to treating each family who calls on us as our own. With sincerity, pride, compassion and dedication, we are committed to this time-honored tradition. Whenever we’re faced with difficulties, we find comfort in those we know and trust–people we can count on to do their very best to help us. This is especially true when a loved one has passed. If this is currently your experience, please think of the us as your friends. Each of us cares deeply about your well-being and can become a strong ally for you during this time…and long after. Letting go of a loved one is usually a very difficult process. In order to provide your family peace-of-mind, we provide complete care, so that you can focus on comforting each other as you prepare to say goodbye to someone dear to you. We hope you will turn to us for compassionate care and impeccable service in your time of need. Our pledge is to honor your loved one and family with dignity, respect and personal attention to every detail. We’re always available to assist you. If we are not in the office when you call, please ask our very courteous and efficient answering service to contact us immediately. We’re only a phone call away. Again, thank you for visiting our website. Please take a few minutes to see what we do for our families in their time of need. It is our goal to continue to provide the Caring and Professional Service as we have done for over the last 65 years.

The Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home opened May 1, 1953, when Stephen J. and Gertrude Misencik Sinchak purchased the Wolski Funeral Home at 727 E. Market St. Stephen and Gertrude had come from Lakewood, Ohio where Gertrude’s family operated the Misencik Funeral Homes since 1907. In 1999, Stephen and Gertrude passed the funeral operation to their sons, Raymond S. and Richard D. Sinchak, both licensed funeral directors and embalmers.

Raymond and Richard in 2000 remodeled the inside of the funeral home including new carpeting and wall covering to reflect a comforting and respectful environment. At present time they are in the process of expanding the parking area further.

Today Raymond and Richard carry on the tradition of providing caring and professional services at reasonable prices and helping families after the funeral with their applicable benefits. They offer a variety of funeral services and selections to honor your loved one and also many types of Memorial Markers and Tablets.

Website: https://www.sinchakandsons.com/

E-mail: hallfs@carlwhall.com

Resources: https://www.sinchakandsons.com/snk/frequent-questions

Flowers: https://www.sinchakandsons.com/snk/listings

Address & Phone Number

727 East Market Street

Warren, OH 44481

330-392-5691