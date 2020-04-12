Ronald M. “Ron” Matusky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald M. “Ron” Matusky, 71, of Warren, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Ron will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for his smile, generosity and caring personality.

He was born May 29, 1948, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Steve and Josephine Matusky and moved to the Warren area as a child.

Ron was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed with Ohio Star Forge as a purchaser and buyer and retired in December 2013.

Ron had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed trips to the Casino’s, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was an avid bowler. Ron was an avid sports fan always rooting in his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns, Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ron was a drummer that played local events in the area.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife, the former, Betty Ann Cvengros of Warren; a daughter, Melanie Domer of Marco Island, Florida; three grandchildren, Katelyn Matusky, William Reese and Brandon Matusky; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Riley, Mallori and Maxton; three brothers, Howard (Angela) Matusky, Joe Matusky and Don Matusky and two sisters, Stephanie Zeolla and Helen Matusky along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronnie J. Matusky and a brother, Tom.

Ron’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

