Michael T. “Mick” Shaker, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael (Mick) T. Shaker, 59, of Warren, joined the Good Lord in eternal peace on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:21 p.m. in the intensive care unit of Trumbull Memorial Hospital after becoming stricken with cardiac arrest.

Mick was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1960 to Francis J. and Catherine Shaker and lived all over the world but always considered Warren, Ohio, his home.

A 1978 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Mick received a football scholarship to Youngstown State University and while there discovered an intense passion for computer coding and software engineering that he would go on to practice for nearly 40 years.

Mick had a deep love of cooking and enjoyed hosting large family events that always featured his spectacular cuisine. He especially loved the holidays when he could pack his house with the generous love that was his own special way. He also considered the game of football the greatest of all sports. Even though he suffered through the Browns’ seasons of the last 20 years, he never gave up on them. But most of all, Mick will be forever remembered for his love of family and the way he helped all those he touched and they were many. He will be missed dearly. A loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and dear friend to many, Mick was a shining light that could brighten up even the darkest day.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tuya Shaker whom he married on November 8, 2013; his father, Francis J. Shaker of Warren; his six sons, Michael T. (Melanie) Shaker of Chicago, Illinois, Matthew S. Shaker of Streetsboro, Francis J. Shaker of Warren, Andrew C. Shaker of Warren, Thomas M. Shaker of Warren and David R. Shaker of Warren; stepsons, Matthew Nocera and Temuujin Tsolmontuya; three grandchildren, Adam Shaker, Vivian Shaker and Andrew Shaker, Jr; his siblings, Alice R. Silbaugh of Warren, John F. (Sue) Shaker of Chardon, Joseph S. (Monica) Shaker of Warren and Teresa M. (Eric) Shaffer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; his sister, Mary Friend (Shaker); his father in-law, Darambazar R. and his mother-in-law, Tsermaa D.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The funeral service and Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, preceded by closing prayers at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to Michael’s family.

