Marion “Bubba” Shelling, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion “Bubba” Shelling, 73, passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born March 31, 1946, in California, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Frances (Sholtis) Pordash.

Bubba retired from St. Joseph Health Center as a medical transcriber. She is of the Catholic Faith. She loved her dogs and cats, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, loved her grandchildren and shopping on QVC. Bubba was the most loving and caring mother/grandmother that anyone could ever hope for. She will be forever missed by all those that were fortunate to have known her.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald D. Shelling; son, Ronald G. (Susie) Shelling of South Euclid; two daughters, Julie F. Marinelli of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Debbie M. (Bill) Lindsay of Champion; five grandchildren, Mario, Abby, Emma Marinelli, Zachary and Chase Lindsay and two sisters, Carol Beatty and Delores Grimes, both of California, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Eleanor Timlin and Gerry Platter.

Family and friends invited to calling hours Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Sinchak & Son Funeral 727 E. Market St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Entombment to follow at Meadow Brook Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to family or in Bubba’s name to Champion Animal Hospital.

